Venkatesh Iyer plays cricket in traditional attire in temple complex in Kanchipuram

New Delhi, June 6 Kolkata Knight Riders batter Venkatesh Iyer amazed his fans by playing cricket with children in traditional attire in a temple in complex Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu.

The 28-year-old cricketer paid a visit to the Veda Pathshala in Kanchipuram to interact with the young students and couldn't resist himself and joined them in a cricket session.

Taking to Instagram, Iyer shared a video where he was seen playing cricket with young Veda Pathshala students.

"The love for the game is unbelievable. Had a great time with all the young Veda Pathshala students in Kanchipuram," he wrote in the caption of his video.

In a video clip that highlighted the premises of Veda Pathshala, children bowled turns bowling to him, and Venkatesh displayed his exceptional batting abilities. Accompanying him were several teachers who observed the game.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote: "Kids sure had a dream come true moment" while another said: "What an inspiration of this generation youngsters Well done man @venkatesh.iyer2512"

In the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Venkatesh scored 404 runs in 14 matches, which included a century and two half-centuries.

Despite his good performances, KKR fell short in their bid to secure a place in the Playoffs and ultimately settled for the seventh position on the points table.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor