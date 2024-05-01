Sussanne Khan's birthday wish for son Hridhaan is all things love

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 : Former couple Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's younger son Hridhaan turned 16 on Wednesday.

Marking his birthday, Sussanne posted an adorable wish for him on Instagram.

"To my Brightest Sky full of stars... happy 16 th birthday my darling son.. you are the the most giant hearted creative human I know.. Your Art, your heart and your imagination is one in a billion.. I am so proud and grateful for you my darling son.. you fill my life with Greatttttttt Joy.... And I love youuuuu my jaan ... Build your every imaginable dream into reality, coz I know only you can," she wrote.

Sussanne also dropped a video featuring her lovable moments spent with Hridhaan.

Hrithik and Sussanne got married in 2000. But in 2014, they decided to separate and got divorced. Even though they're no longer together, Hrithik and Sussanne still share a friendly bond.

Their firstborn Hrehaan was born in 2006. In December 2023, Sussanne announced that Hrehaan had successfully enrolled in the prestigious Berklee College of Music.

"She wrote, "19th of December 2023.. Our Hrehaan got his acceptance letter from Berklee College of Music, offering him a scholarship merit award for his excellence.. this was the happiest day of my life... Ray you are my Hero and my best friend I have seen you persistently be at it for the last 9 years... pursuing your passion for Music.. and I am so so proud of you my Son you fill me up with the brightest light," Sussanne wrote on Instagram.

"From here to eternity let this journey of your passion take you to the highest level of joy and love. God bless you my darling may the Universe shine brightest over your ever action... and your every tune fill the hearts of everyone. P.S I know you never gonna Stop This Train," she added as John Mayer's song was added as the background music.

Hrithik is currently dating actor-singer Saba Azad. On the other hand, Sussanne has been in a relationship with actor Arslan Goni.

