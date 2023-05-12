It was Jaiswal's day and he deserved to end up on winning side: Venkatesh Iyer

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 12 : After Yashasvi Jaiswal's fireworks lit up the Eden Gardens last night, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener received accolades from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) counterpart Venkatesh Iyer, who said that he deserved to be on the winning team.

Records tumbled in Kolkata as Rajasthan Royals climbed to number three on the points table in the Indian Premier League 2023 after registering a 9-wicket victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday at the Eden Gardens.

A Yuzvendra Chahal four-wicket haul and Yashasvi Jaiswal's record-breaking half-century propelled Rajasthan Royals to an emphatic victory.

"Every single shot of his, I feel it was his day and he deserved to end up on the winning side," Iyer said in a video shared by KKR on their Twitter handle.

Jaiswal on Thursday produced an exhibition in power-hitting to script history, becoming the first player to slam the fastest half-century in Indian Premier League (IPL). Jaiswal achieved this feat in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. Jaiswal slammed the half-century in just 13 balls to script his incredible milestone to his name.

"Quite disappointing the way things turned out. We didn't get enough runs on the board but we have to give it to Yashasvi, the way he batted he completely took the game away from us and on such days you can't help but just appreciate the ways he played," Iyer added.

Speaking about the pitch, Iyer said, "The pitch was good. It was stopping just a little bit the slowness of the track. I think 150, we were somewhere around par but as I told you the way he (Yashasvi) batted it felt like he's batting on a completely different track," KKR batter added.

"I was quite fortunate to capitalise on the opportunities because after eating up balls had I gotten out it would've been very disappointing for the team but yeah I'm happy that our team scores at least 150," he added.

