IPL 2024: Venkatesh Iyer Smashes Massive 106-Meter Six in RCB vs KKR Match (See Pics)

Kolkata Knight Riders' Venkatesh Iyer bounced back from a low score in the opener to smash the biggest six of the IPL season so far against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Iyer, a left-hander, was dismissed for just 7 runs in the first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. But he found his rhythm quickly in the next match, clearing the ropes with a massive 106-meter six off Mayank Dagar in the ninth over. The shot not only showcased his power hitting but also helped him reach a special milestone – his 1000th run for KKR.

Continuing his aggressive batting, Iyer struck two more sixes and two fours off Alzarri Joseph in the 11th over. He raced to a 29-ball 50 before being caught by Virat Kohli off Yash Dayal's bowling.

RCB vs. KKR Match:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) set a target of 183 runs for KKR at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, March 29. Virat Kohli anchored the RCB innings with an unbeaten 83 off 59 balls. Cameron Green (33) and Glenn Maxwell (28) provided valuable contributions. Dinesh Karthik's 20 late runs helped RCB post a competitive total. Andre Russell was the pick of the KKR bowlers with figures of 2-29.

KKR chase:

KKR openers Sunil Narine (47) and Phil Salt (30) got their team off to a strong start with an 86-run partnership. Iyer's fifty followed by Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 39 ensured a comfortable seven-wicket victory for KKR with 3.1 overs to spare. This was their second consecutive win of the tournament.