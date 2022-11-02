T20 WC 2022: India qualify for T20 World Cup semi-finals, defeat Bangladesh at Adelaide

India clinched a thriller at Adelaide to defeat Bangladesh by 10 runs to enter into the semi finals of the T20 World Cup. Liton Das was the star of the show as he scored a brilliant 60 before being run out. Bangladesh were set a revised target of 151 in 16 overs against India in the T20 World Cup as play resumed after a brief spell of rain on Wednesday.

Chasing India's 184 for six, Bangladesh were 66 for no loss in seven overs when the skies opened up, forcing the players to leave the ground. Litton Das was batting on 59 off 26 balls while Najmul Hossain Shanto was on 7. Bangladesh were 17 runs ahead of the DLS par score when rain arrived at the Adelaide Oval. In the end the Indian pacers kept their nerve to give India a convincing win.