T20 WC 2022: India register 56 run win over Netherlands

India scored 179 for 2 against the Netherlands in their T20 World Cup match today. Opting to bat, India produced a solid batting display with Rohit Sharma (53), Virat Kohli (62 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (51 not out) -- all scoring scintillating fifties.

For Netherlands, Fred Klaassen (1/33) and Paul van Meekeren (1/32) took one wicket each. However, the Dutch failed to get going and lost the game by 56 runs. R Ashwin was the wrecker in chief with his economical bowling. By virtue of this loss Netherlands are almost out of the World Cup and India climb to four points. They next face South Africa in the their third game of the tournament.