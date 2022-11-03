T20 WC 2022: Pakistan stage remarkable comeback to keep semi final hopes alive

Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed struck half-centuries to propel Pakistan to a challenging 185/9 against South Africa in Sydney. Pakistan lost three wickets in the Powerplay before Iftikhar joined hands with Mohammad Nawaz for a recovery.

The pair took the score to 95 before being separated. Pakistan are in a do-or-die position. South Africa, on the other hand, will confirm themselves a place in the semis by winning today. Pakistan captain Babar Azam opted to bat first against South Africa in Sydney. This is a must-win game for them and Babar said the plan is to put South Africa under scoreboard pressure. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said he would have batted first as well and now hopes his bowlers will be able to limit Pakistan to a low score. Both the teams have changes – Mohammad Haris replacing Fakhar Zaman in Pakistan playing XI while Heinrich Klaasen and Tabraiz Shamsi.