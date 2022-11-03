T20 WC 2022: Rain stops play,SA 69/4, DLS PAR score 85

After winning the toss, Pakistan lost early wickets, but the batters kept the momentum going. Brilliant knock by Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed led Pakistan to score 185 runs by losing six wickets in 20 overs. SA will have to chase 186 runs at 9.3 RPO. However in the second innings South Africa failed to get going.South Africa kept losing wickets consistently. They are 69/4 after nine overs with the DLS par score being 85. Pakistan are in a do-or-die position. South Africa, on the other hand, will confirm themselves a place in the semis by winning today.