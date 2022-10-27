T20 WC 2022: Zimbabwe spring big upset defeat Pakistan by 1 run

In a major upset Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan by 1 run in a low scoring thriller. Mohammad Wasim and Shadab Khan shared seven wickets between them as Pakistan restricted Zimbabwe to 130-8.

Babar Azam's struggle continued in the Super 12 encounter against Zimbabwe at the T20 World Cup in Perth on Thursday. The Pakistan skipper was packed cheaply on 4. Shortly after his dismissal Blessing Muzarabani cleaned up Mohammad Rizwan on 14. Iftikhar Ahmed also fell for 5. Shan Masood and Shadab Khan then kept the scoreboard ticking before Sikandar Raza scalped two wickets in consecutive deliveries to add more life into the contest. Masood was then stumped on 44.

Earlier, Zimbabwe had elected to bat first and Wesley Madhevere and skipper Craig Ervine used the pace of Pakistan’s seamers to good effect with a string of boundaries in a 42-run stand.