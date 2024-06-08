NED vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First Against Netherlands

New York [US], June 8 : Aiden Markram-led South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl against Scott Edwards' Netherlands in the 16th match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The Netherlands are coming into this match after beating Nepal by six wickets in their previous match of the tournament. The Dutch side are currently standing in the second place on the Group D points table.

Meanwhile, The Proteas are leading the Group D standings from the top. They are coming into this match after beating Sri Lanka by six wickets in the ongoing marquee event.

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram said that the wicket at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium looked different before the start of today's.

"We're going to bowl. Seeing a few games on this wicket, ideally want to have a first crack on it. The wicket looks slightly different to be honest. But overall, not expecting it to be a belter. We've seen in the WC alone, can't take any team lightly. It's a big game for us. Same team," Markram said.

Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards said that they are confident for today's game against the Proteas.

"Yes it's probably something that comes up (record against SA). We take a lot of confidence from the games we have won against similar guys. We played a pretty good game the other day. Our bowlers were awesome and the batters got it done. Same side," Edwards said.

Netherlands Playing XI: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (Wk/C), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma.

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (Wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (C), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman.

