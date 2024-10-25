IND vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 2: Tom Latham's 86 and Mitchell Santner's Seven-Wicket Haul Put New Zealand in Commanding Position Against India

New Zealand took a commanding 301-run lead against India on Friday, thanks to a career-best seven-wicket haul from left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner and a solid 86 from skipper Tom Latham on day two of the second Test in Pune.

Santner dominated the Indian batting lineup, claiming 7 for 53 in 19.3 overs as India was bowled out for just 156, following New Zealand's first-innings score of 259. Latham’s half-century came in the second innings, where he shared valuable partnerships with Will Young (23) and Tom Blundell (30 not out), helping New Zealand reach 198 for 5 in 53 overs.

India's batting woes continued, as they collapsed to 107 for 7 at lunch. The day began positively for India with Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal putting on a 49-run partnership for the second wicket, both scoring 30. However, the hosts lost six wickets for just 53 runs, leaving them in dire straits. Santner returned to claim the final three wickets in the post-lunch session, dismantling the Indian tail.

This match is crucial for India, as they are trailing 1-0 in the three-match series. A win is essential to maintain their 12-year home supremacy and enhance their chances of qualifying for a third consecutive ICC World Test Championship final, especially with a tough challenge from Australia looming.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand: 1st Innings 259; 2nd Innings 198 for 5 in 53 overs (Tom Latham 86, Will Young 23, Tom Blundell 30 not out; Washington Sundar 4/56)

1st Innings 259; 2nd Innings 198 for 5 in 53 overs (Tom Latham 86, Will Young 23, Tom Blundell 30 not out; Washington Sundar 4/56) India: 1st Innings 156 (Shubman Gill 30, Yashasvi Jaiswal 30, Mitchell Santner 7/53, Glenn Phillips 2/26)

India's Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke.