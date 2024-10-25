Pune Water Crisis: MCA Apologizes to Fans for Drinking Water Shortage During IND vs NZ 2nd Test

The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) has issued an apology following a drinking water shortage at the Pune stadium during the second Test match between India and New Zealand. On the first day of the match, fans faced a frustrating situation when water supplies ran out at the booths after the first session, prompting them to voice their displeasure and demand accountability from the host association.

In response to the unrest, the MCA distributed complimentary water bottles to soothe the crowd. MCA secretary Kamlesh Pisal addressed the media, acknowledging the inconvenience and assuring fans that measures would be taken to prevent future issues. "We sincerely apologize to all our fans for the inconvenience. We are committed to resolving this matter," he stated.

Pisal explained that the decision was made to offer chilled drinking water, but logistical challenges arose as some stalls quickly ran out during the lunch break due to high demand. It took approximately 15 to 20 minutes to replenish the water supplies, which led to the decision to provide bottled water as a temporary solution. The incident primarily occurred at the Hill End area of the stadium, near the media and commentary sections.