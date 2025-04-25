Thane Traffic Update: Ghodbunder Road Repairs to Disrupt Vehicular Movement From April 26 To 29

In Thane, traffic movement will be disrupted from April 26. Vehicular movements on Ghodbunder Road will be impacted as the road repair works will commence, the officials said. Pankaj Shirsat, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Thane, issued a traffic notification and said the road repair works at the Gaimukh Ghat section on the Thane-Ghodbunder Road (State Highway No. 84) are being undertaken from April 26 onwards.

It stated that in order to prevent congestion in the impacted region and for the convenience of the general public, it is imperative to guarantee continuous and smooth traffic movement in the future on Ghodbunder Road. The announcement further stated that the repair work, which will be completed using the Cement Base (CB) and Cement Grouted Penetration Macadam (CGPM) methods, is planned to begin at 12:01 am on April 26, 2025, and end at 11:55 pm on April 29, 2025. According to the statement, heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter certain areas of Ghodbunder Road during this time, and a number of detours have been made available for vehicles.

Road Blockages and Detours:

Thane to Ghodbunder Direction: All heavy trucks will not be allowed to enter at Y-Junction and Kapurbawdi Junction when travelling from Mumbai or Thane towards Ghodbunder Road.

Other Routes:

In order to get to their destination, vehicles from Y-Junction must travel directly on Nashik Road via Kharegaon Toll Naka, Mankoli, and Anjur Phata.

To get to their destination, vehicles approaching Kapurbawdi Junction must turn right onto Kasheli and Anjur Phata.

From Mumbra/Kalwa to Ghodbunder Road: Kharegaon Toll Naka will prohibit heavy truck access.

Cars from Mumbra/Kalwa should travel to their destination via Kharegaon Toll Naka, Mankoli, and Anjur Phata, crossing the Kharegaon Creek Bridge.

All heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter Mankoli Naka from Nashik towards Ghodbunder Road.

To get to their destination, vehicles should drive under the Mankoli Bridge, turn right, and carry on via Anjur Phata.

Ghodbunder to Thane Direction: All big vehicles are not permitted to enter Chinchoti Naka from Gujarat in the direction of Ghodbunder Road.

From Mumbai/Virar/Vasai towards Ghodbunder Road: All big vehicles will not be allowed entry close to the Fountain Hotel.

Chinchoti Naka, Kaman, Anjur Phata, Mankoli, and Bhiwandi are the several routes that vehicles from Gujarat, Mumbai, Virar, and Vasai should follow to go to their destination.

The traffic restrictions will not apply to essential and emergency service vehicles such as police vehicles, fire brigades, ambulances, etc.