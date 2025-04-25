MSCE Pune Scholarship Result 2025 Declared For Class 5th and 8th on Official Website - mscepune.in

The Maharashtra State Examination Council (MSCE) has declared the results for the 5th and 8th scholarship exams today. Students and parents can now access their scorecards on the official MSCE websites. The scholarship exams were held on February 9, 2025.Over 5.46 lakh Class 5 students and 3.65 lakh Class 8 students participated. According to reports, the results are available as interim results. Final results will be declared after the verification process.



To check the results, students and parents need to visit the official websites, www.mscepune.in or www.puppssmsce.in. They must click on the “Scholarship Exam Result” section, enter the student’s date of birth and seat number, and submit the information to view the result.

Students can apply for score rechecking through their school login from April 25 to May 4, 2025. If there are any mistakes in names or other details, they must be corrected online by May 4, 2025. Schools can send requests for changes in urban or rural status or curriculum through email. The final decision will be shared within 30 days. The final merit list will be released after the verification process is complete. Students who are eligible will get scholarships as per the rules of the Maharashtra government. For more information, visit the official MSCE website.