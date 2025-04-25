UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2025 Out: UPMSP Declared High School and Intermediate Results at upresults.nic.in; Here's How to Check

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared results for classes 10 and 12 on Friday afternoon, April 25. Students who appeared for the high school and intermediate examinations can see their mark sheets on the official UPMSP website at pmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Due to huge traffic on websites, the portal may crash, and students may not be able to access it. The board announced the result through a press conference, after which the direct link became active on the result.digilocker.gov.in of www.upmsp.edu.in and Digilocker's website. The UP Board exams for 10th and 12th grade were conducted between February 24 and March 12 this year.

Mahak Jaiswal topped the 12th class board exam (Intermediate) by scoring 97.20%. Four students, Sakshi, Adarsh Yadav, Shivani Singh, and Anushka Singh, shared second place. Mohini secured third place with a commendable 96.40%, as per the India Today report.

Steps to Check UP Board Result

1. Visit the official website upmsp.edu.in. or upresults.nic.in.

2. On the website's home page, click on the class for which you have to check the result.

3. Fill in 'Roll Number' and Mother's Name in the given fields and submit.

4. The result will be displayed on the screen.

You can also send SMS to check your marks on:

For Class 12: Type UP12 Roll number

For Class 10: Type UP10 Roll number

Send the SMS in the above format to 56263.

You will receive your result via SMS on the same number.

Access your UP Board 2025 marksheet easily on #DigiLocker!

Search for Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, select your class, enter the required details and click submit. You can instantly download or print your marksheet - quick, secure and hassle-free! pic.twitter.com/MflO1KcqKd — DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) April 25, 2025

Here's How to download or check your UP Board of High School and Intermediate Results on DigiLocker

1. Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the app.

2. Sign in or sign up if you are not registered.

3. Select Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh.

4. Select year and class.

5. Enter roll number and Mother's name.

6. The result will appear.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated students who passed class 10th and 12th. "Hearty congratulations to all the students who passed the High School and Intermediate Board examinations of Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education!," said CM in a post on X.

उत्तर प्रदेश माध्यमिक शिक्षा परिषद की हाईस्कूल एवं इण्टरमीडिएट बोर्ड की परीक्षा में उत्तीर्ण हुए सभी विद्यार्थियों को हार्दिक बधाई!



यह उपलब्धि आप सभी की मेधा, मेहनत एवं अनुशासन का प्रतिफल है। जीवन की हर परीक्षा में आपके परिश्रम को प्रतिष्ठा मिले, सफलता आपकी स्थायी साथी बने, यही… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 25, 2025

"This achievement is the result of your intelligence, hard work and discipline. May your hard work be respected in every test of life, may success be your permanent companion, this is my best wishes. Best wishes to all you students for a bright future!"