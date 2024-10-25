Virat Kohli's Animated Walk During IND vs NZ 2nd Test Leaves Fans in Splits, Video Goes Viral

Amidst a tense cricket series against New Zealand, former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli brought a moment of levity to the field. A video clip of Kohli’s playful walk onto the field during the ongoing second Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium has gone viral on social media, leaving fans in splits. The video shows him performing a humorous animated walk as he made his way to the crease, entertaining the crowd with his antics.

Watch video here:

VIRAT KOHLI IS AN UNMATCHED CHARACTER. 🤣🔥pic.twitter.com/FznZw5saMp — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 24, 2024

New Zealand took a commanding lead of 301 runs against India. At stumps on Day 2, New Zealand was 198 for 5, with Tom Blundell (30*) and Glenn Phillips (9*) unbeaten.

New Zealand resumed their innings in the third session, starting from 85 for 2. Captain Tom Latham and Rachin Ravindra added just four runs before Ravindra was dismissed for nine. Daryl Mitchell then joined Latham, and the pair put together a partnership of 34 runs before Mitchell fell for 18 to Washington Sundar. Latham's outstanding innings of 86 runs, featuring 10 boundaries, ended when he was dismissed at a team total of 183.

Blundell and Phillips formed an unbeaten partnership of 15 runs to conclude Day 2. Washington Sundar was the standout bowler for India, taking four wickets for 56 runs in 19 overs, while Ravichandran Ashwin claimed one wicket for 64 runs.

In New Zealand's first innings, they posted 259 runs, aided by half-centuries from Devon Conway (76) and Rachin Ravindra (65). India's response was disappointing, with the team bowled out for just 156 runs, and Ravindra Jadeja's 38 runs was the highest score. Mitchell Santner starred with the ball for New Zealand, taking 7 wickets for 53 runs.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand 259 & 85/2 (Latham 37*, Young 23; Sundar 1-19)

India 156 (Jadeja 38, Gill 30, Jaiswal 30; Santner 7-53)