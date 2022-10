In the first game of the T20 World Cup 2022, Namibia put in a solid performance on a two paced track. Sri Lanka leaked 68 runs in the last five overs as the minnows stunned the Asia Cup champions in a unexpected onslaught.Sri Lanka lacked discipline and gave away too many runs in the fag end. It was going perfectly for them before that. Dasun Shanaka used five bowlers and everyone got into the wickets column. The spinners were the most economical of the lot.