T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands opt to bowl against Bangladesh

Netherlands are one of the four teams to progress from Stage 1 to 'Super 12', where they face the Shakib Al Hasan- led Bangladesh, who will kick off their campaign. In the all important toss, the Dutch put in the Tigers into bat. Since the last T20 World Cup in the UAE, Bangladesh has played 17 T20Is, winning 5 and losing 12 while the Netherlands last qualified for the main round of the T20 World Cup in 2014. Since the last World Cup, they have played 10 T20Is, winning 7, losing 2 while one match was abandoned. Bangladesh have only seven wins from 33 matches in the T20 World Cup and this year Shakib's men will aim for a better performance.

