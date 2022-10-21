T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe qualify for Super 12, Scotland eliminated

Zimbabwe is the final team to qualify for the Super 12 of the T20 World Cup. The men in red, defeated Scotland by 5 wickets in a virtual knockout.The Super 12 group is now complete. Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Ireland and Zimbabwe all go through. Sikandar Raza, the leading run scorer of the tournament was adjudged player of the match.

Craig Ervine and Sean Williams then tried to build a stand but Williams fell. Scotland were back in the mix but the stand between Ervine and Sikandar Raza took the game away. They counter-attacked and turned the tide into the favor of their side. Both fell but Burl and Shumba ensured it is Scotland who are going to take the flight back home. It was a improved show from Scotland in this edition as they defeated West Indies in their opening fixture.