T20 World Cup: Definitely going to back ourselves against India, says SA pacer Anrich Nortje

Perth, Oct 29 Tearaway South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje stated that his team's bowling attack will be definitely backing themselves to come good against India ahead of the Super 12 clash between the two teams at Perth.

On Sunday, Perth Stadium will witness the clash between India's batters and South Africa's bowlers in a highly-anticipated Group 2 match.

While India are at the top of Group 2 points table with two wins in as many matches, South Africa are at second place with three points from two matches. Both teams are coming into Sunday's clash after achieving victories in their last matches against Bangladesh and Netherlands respectively.

"Yes, we back ourselves. We see ourselves as one of the best base attacks there is. I think we're definitely going to back ourselves (against India). We have a great variety. We cover a lot of aspects. We cover a lot of bases with our attack."

"As a pace attack, we definitely back ourselves against any team to go out and do what we have to do on the day to try and get over the line. Then we've got two young spinners as well. So we definitely back ourselves in that department, and I'm sure the boys are looking forward to tomorrow. Focused on what we have to do. That's all," said Nortje in the pre-match press conference.

With the match to be held in Perth, a venue which is famous for its quick pace, bounce and large dimensions, Nortje was still unsure about how the pitch for Sunday's game would pan out.

"What we've seen the last few games, it's been a really good wicket. Lots of pace and bounce. Still not sure what's going to happen, how it's going to play out. It might be a little bit different."

"Might be on a different strip and it plays differently, but I think generally we're just going to look to try and sort of keep our areas and try and sort of identify what is a good length and a good line on the day and try and stick to that."

Asked on what will be the key for South Africa to excel in such conditions, Nortje remarked, "Not try and do anything fancy. I think that's sort of our wording to that. Try and stick to our basics and sort of restrict get as many wicket as possible, obviously, but restrict the runs as much as possible. I think it will be more just on the day just to see how it plays out, but as basic as we can be."

Nortje, who took career-best figures of 4/10 in South Africa's 104-run win over Bangladesh, feels that this year might be the one where the Proteas could clinch the silverware, something which has eluded them ever since the T20 World Cup came into existence.

"We've been saying it for the last probably two seasons now. Last year as well we lost one game at the World Cup, and we were out of it. That was also a close game. I think it's a really good team. The guys have been together for such a long time. Everyone knows sort of where they fit in."

"One or two guys that comes in, and they sort of fit into the roles that's maybe open or that can help the team give something different. But I think all in all everyone sort of understands where everyone fits in and just what to do on the day and in certain situations."

"So it's just effective that we've been playing for such a long time and guys have been gelling really well. We definitely think that the last two seasons has been a great team, and hopefully we can win the Cup this season."

