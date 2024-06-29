Team India arrive in Barbados ahead of T20 WC final against South Africa (Watch Video)

Bridgetown [Barbados], June 29: Rohit Sharma-led Team India arrived in Barbados ahead of the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024 against South Africa on Saturday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on their social media handle where it was seen India talisman batter Virat Kohli, head coach Rahul Dravid coming out of their team bus in the Caribbean country.

"The big day is here! #TeamIndia have arrived in Barbados for the summit clash," BCCI wrote on x while sharing the video.



Watch BCCI Video:



The Men in Blue will take on South Africa in the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday. The Men in Blue will be aiming to end their drought for an ICC trophy since 2013's Champions Trophy and also win their first T20 World Cup since 2007's inaugural edition in South Africa.



Watch Video:



.@ImRo45 & Rahul Dravid examine the pitch before the big finale! 🧐



What does the pitch look like to #RohitSharma and #RahulDravid as they inspect the Barbados pitch along with the #TeamIndia support staff? 😮#Final 👉 #INDvSA | TODAY, 6 PM | #T20WorldCupOnStarpic.twitter.com/QSIa5JQupB — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 29, 2024

Both South Africa and India have been the only sides to stay unbeaten in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup after displaying a stupendous performance in the marquee event.

However, in the history of the T20 World Cup, we have never seen a winner that has gone unbeaten throughout the tournament. Both teams have had a contrasting run in the tournament. The Rohit Sharma-led side has dominated each side that they have faced in the tournament, including heavyweights like Australia, Pakistan, and England.

While the Proteas have, on numerous occasions, escaped by a narrow margin en route to the final. Bangladesh and Nepal gave them a run for their money in the group stage. In their final game of the Super 8 against the co-hosts, the West Indies, they almost sealed their exit while chasing the revised target of 123.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor