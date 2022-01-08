Team India arrives in Cape Town for 3rd Test against South Africa

Team India on Saturday arrived here in Cape Town for the third and final Test of the series against South Africa.

The third and final Test against South Africa is slated to be played in Cape Town from January 11-15.

"Touchdown Cape Town," BCCI tweeted the video of Team India's arrival.

South Africa had defeated India in the second Test by seven wickets to level the Test series 1-1. After the match, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid said that he is hopeful of seeing Virat Kohli return for the third Test.

"Virat Kohli should be fine from all accounts, he should be fine. He has had the opportunity to run around a little bit, he has had the opportunity to test it a little bit," said Dravid during a virtual press conference.

"Hopefully with a couple of net sessions in Cape Town, he should be good to go. Everything I am hearing and just having a chat with him, he should be good to go in four days time," he added.

Dean Elgar played a captain's knock scoring an unbeaten 96 to take the hosts to a 7-wicket win levelling the 3-match series 1-1 against India.

After the rain interruption, the play finally started on the penultimate day of the Test match where South Africa resumed the day with an overnight score of 118/2.

Elgar and Bavuma comfortably took South Africa home with the captain fittingly scoring the winning runs as the hosts levelled the 3-match Test series 1-1.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor