Spectators Chant 'Kohli Ko Bowling Do' at Nassau County International Stadium During IND vs IRE Match at T20 World Cup 2024 ( Watch Video)

The familiar chant of "Kohli ko bowling do" resurfaced during India's T20 World Cup 2024 opener against Ireland. This chant, often heard during India's ODI World Cup campaign and IPL matches, reflects Kohli's popularity not only in India but also internationally.

At the India vs Ireland T20 World Cup match, the crowd chants 'Kohli ko bowling do!' Their cheers add to the thrill of the game, expressing their desire to see Virat Kohli in action on the bowling side.#LokmatTimes#ViratKohli#T20WorldCup#NewYork#IndianCricketpic.twitter.com/16nDxFxHph — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) June 6, 2024

In a viral video from the Nassau County Cricket Stadium, fans can be heard urging Indian skipper Rohit Sharma to let Kohli bowl. Despite the crowd's enthusiasm, Sharma stuck with his regular bowlers like Bumrah, Pandya, and Arshdeep, who performed well, limiting Ireland to under 100 runs.

Axar Patel also got a wicket apiece. In the chase, Rohit's 52 off 37 kept India in the driving seat and the side eventually reached home in 12.2 overs. Rohit had to retire hurt after getting injured during batting