Technical glitch puts India on top of test rankings, ICC issues clarification after goof up

The International Cricket Council's website malfunctioned once again which resulted in India dethroning Australia from the No. 1 spot in the ICC Test Rankings before the error was rectified by the cricket world governing body on Wednesday.India briefly held the top spot due to the technical glitch with Australia going down to second position. But the normal order has been restored now.On Thursday, ICC released an official statement confirming Australia's position at the top of the table, where they issued a clarification on the blunder."The ICC acknowledges, for a short period of time on February 15, 2023 that, due to a technical error, India were erroneously displayed as the No.1 Test team on the ICC website. We apologise for any inconvenience caused," the ICC said.

With 126 points, Australia sit atop, followed by India at second with 115 points as both teams are in the middle of a high-profile Border Gavaskar Trophy Test series, vying for a place in the final of the second World Test Championship final. India are leading the series 1-0 having win the first Test in Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs, with the second match starting in Delhi tomorrow. There was however, good news for India as per the latest ICC rankings as Ravichandran Ashwin became the No. 2 Test bowler, closing in on Australia captain Pat Cummins at the pinnacle. India continue to remain on top in the other three two formats - ODIs and T20Is - with the Men in Blue just one point ahead of world champions England (266) in T20Is. India (114) have two points more than Australia (112) in the ODIs.