Teenagers Arafat, Basit, Zeeshan added to Pakistan Test squad

Karachi, Dec 27 Three high-performing teenagers from Pakistan Junior League (PJL) all-rounder Arafat Minhas, top-order batter Basit Ali and right-arm fast bowler Mohammad Zeeshan were on Tuesday added to the Pakistan Test squad in order to give them international exposure and experience.

As per a media release from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), these teenagers have been added to the Test squad by the Men's Interim Selection Committee as part of "its strategy and vision to develop, grow and incentivise high-performing talented youngsters".

However, these three players will not be available for selection.

"We are not only looking at the present but also have an eye on the future. In this relation, we have added three top-performers from our age-group cricket so that they can spend time with their stars in the national side and learn how to plan and prepare for high pressure matches," said Shahid Afridi, Chair of Men's Interim Selection Committee.

"Although the three players will not be available for selection, this initiative will fast track their progress and provide them better awareness, understanding and knowledge about the rigours and demands of top-grade cricket," he added.

Arafat (Multan) was adjudged best all-rounder of the Pakistan Junior League (PJL) when he scored 178 runs and took nine wickets for Gwadar Sharks, while Bahawalpur Royals' Basit (Dera Murad Jamali) was named player and best batter of the PJL with after finishing as the top-scorer with 379 runs.

Basit also featured in the U19 series against Bangladesh in Multan in November. His team-mate Zeeshan (Faisalabad) at PJL, was declared the best bowler of the tournament with 14 wickets.

