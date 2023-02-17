Temba Bavuma appointed South Africa's new Test captain

Cricket South Africa on Friday announced that Temba Bavuma has taken over as the captain of the Test team, replacing Dean Elgar. Bavuma has, however, relinquished his position as the skipper of the T20I side.Elgar had captained the Proteas in the past two years for 15 Tests and enjoyed a series win against India. However, his last assignment against Australia wasn't a great one.

South Africa Cricket has also announced its squad for the Test tour to West Indies. Tony de Zorzi receives his maiden call-up, while Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, and Senuran Muthusamy have made a return to the South African side. "Introducing the new #Proteas Test captain - Temba Bavuma. He remains captain of the ODI side while he has opted to relinquish the captaincy of the T20I side," Cricket South Africa wrote on Twitter.