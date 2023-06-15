The Ashes: A look at the 'Bodyline' saga from 1932-33 series

New Delhi [India], June 15 : As the cricketing world prepares for The Ashes series between England and Australia, two of the sport's oldest rivals, it is time to revisit one of the darkest, unsportsmanlike and important periods of this rivalry.

It was the 1932-33 Ashes series. Australian superstar Don Bradman was on top of the world. No amount of pace and spin could affect his rhythm as he scored runs at will, entertaining crowds worldwide. He was a statistician's delight and his numbers would leave cricketing fraternity in awe.

Don Bradman was a threat to England. But the Australian team of the 1930s had some other outstanding batters too, like Stan McCabe and skipper Bill Woodfull. To combat Australia's high-level skill with the bat, England bowling attack planned the 'Bodyline' technique.

England bowled their deliveries right on their opponent's bodies, hoping that their opponents would try shielding their chest and heads with their bats and a consequent poor shot/deflection would give a catch to fielders standing at the leg side.

This tactic yielded some results as the balls would hit batters on their bodies. Don Bradman (396 runs), McCabe (385 runs) and Woodfull (305 runs) did not score as per their high standards. England managed to keep Aussie batters quiet and sealed the series 4-1.

Some Australian players took some heavy blows on the field. Like for instance, Woodfull was struck on his chest. Wicketkeeper-batter Bert Oldfield was struck on his temple and sustained a fractured skull. However, sometimes, batters like McCabe had success as they managed to use pull and hook shots skillfully to cancel out any bodily threat.

The Bodyline tactic was deemed to be extremely brutal, unsportsmanlike and highlighted England's win-at-all-costs mentality. One of England's bowlers, Guby Allen, clashed with skipper Douglas Jardine over the tactic and refused to follow it. Some players like Bob Wyatt (the vice-captain), Freddie Brown, Wally Hammond and the Nawab of Pataudi expressed their disapproval of Bodyline.

Bodyline attracted a lot of attention from the media of these two cricketing nations, with the majority of the press slamming it.

Later on, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the custodians of cricket laws, made changes in laws regarding the number of fielders which could be kept on the leg side and the number of bouncers that could be bowled in an over to curb the Bodyline practice. Only two bouncers are allowed in Tests and ODIs and one in T20Is per over.

The hosts will be aiming to avenge their 4-0 loss in the 2021-22 season. Australia too will be aiming to win their first Ashes series in England in over 20 years.

The hosts are also charged up by the 'Bazball' revolution brought by skipper Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, which has seen England win 11 of their last 13 Tests and dominate their opponents with an attacking, aggressive and positive cricket that aims for victory.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Moeen Ali, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

