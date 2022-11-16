"There are plenty of superstars in Indian team," Kane Williamson ahead of Ind-NZ T20I

Saying that that his side looks forward to playing against India, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, commented on India's talent pool, ahead of his side's first T20I match against India in Wellington.

"Their side has been busy. It is natural that not everyone can do everything. Their depth is second to none. I have seen the talent these players have and there are plenty of superstars in that team," said Williamson.

While focussing on his own team, Williamson spoke about pacer Trent Boult saying that he has been a huge part of the national side and he hopes to see him in Kiwis colours once again.

India will be kickstarting its white-ball series against New Zealand with the first T20I set to take place in Wellington on Friday. Hardik will be leading the side in absence of senior stars like KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the shorter format.

"Trent Boult has been a world-class player for us. He has been a huge part of our team. Hopefully, we will see him in New Zealand colours again. But it is a moving landscape, you make different decisions throughout your career," said Williamson in a media interaction ahead of the first match.

Boult is not participating in both ODI and T20I series against Men in Blue.

Back in August, Boult had requested New Zealand Cricket to release him from his central contract so that he could spend more time with his family while also making himself available for domestic leagues.

The move means the 33-year-old will have a significantly reduced role with the Blackcaps during his final years in the game, while still being eligible for selection if and when available.

About his release from Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, Williamson said that he was aware of the move a few days back and said he would love to keep playing in the league as it is a "special tournament".

"Had real fun time and memories with Sunrisers Hyderabad," he added.

Williamson was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the mini-auction scheduled on December 23.

He made his IPL debut for the Orange Army in 2015 and led the franchise as well across multiple seasons. The batter had a forgettable season in IPL 2022 as he scored only 216 runs in 13 innings.

India will be touring New Zealand for a white-ball series comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs after the World T20 in Australia. The series will be held between November 18 to 30 and New Zealand will return to India for a white-ball series in January next year.

Squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik.

New Zealand T20I squad: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Blair Tickner.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor