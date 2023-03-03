There is nothing wrong with his technique: Hayden reacts to Kohli's form in Test cricket

New Delhi, March 3 Former Australia batter Matthew Hayden has opined that there is nothing wrong with Virat Kohli's technique adding that players go through a phase where they are not scoring runs but the Indian batter needs to work on how to remain longer on the crease.

He has been struggling to get big scores in Test cricket in the recent past as the star batter has not gone past 50 in the longest format in his last 15 innings. In the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli has managed just 111 runs across 5 innings.

"There seems to be nothing majorly wrong with the technical point of view. The mind that's where the issue lies. When you get to that stage of the career that Virat has when you have achieved everything and anything in the game, it's what continues to inspire you as an athlete," Hayden told Star Sports.

"We all know that the highs of Virat are stratosphere highs, there is such a great positive energy that exists. He has such an infectious energy. You can see the adulation that exists for him in the group, the adulation of the fans, amongst the game itself," he added.

Hayden also said concentration factor become an issue for batters in the second half of their careers and that it might be the case with Kohli.

"The question is not so much for us to answer, the question is internally how Virat himself is going to find a way to get through this period. Players go through periods, extended periods where they are not scoring runs. Virat is not scoring runs.

"So he has to now work out a way as to how he is going to just remain at the crease and be prepared to look a little ugly, look a little unsatisfied, look determined, just to be in the moment and stay in the middle longer. So just the concentration factor is what I am suggesting can become an issue in the back half of our careers. It's got nothing to do with the technique," Hayden said.

After a convincing nine-wicket triumph over India in the third Test has helped Australia book a place in ICC World Test Championship Final. While a victory in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad, starting from March 9, will ensure India's spot in the WTC Final.

