'This was expected but not so early' former BCCI selector reacts on Dhoni's decision to step down as CSK captain

MS Dhoni has handed over the CSK captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2022. Speculation about Dhoni's future in the IPL has become a constant, but the former skipper had made it clear that there is a richer legacy that he is targeting. He pushed Ravindra Jadeja to the higher retention bracket after making it clear last year that he wanted to make sure that CSK manage to retain a strong core group.

MS Dhoni has left a legacy behind which is incredibly tough for anyone to reach. 12 seasons as CSK captain, 9 finals, and 4 trophies. This is also the first time that CSK will be led by a different player in a full-time capacity and this clearly indicates that Dhoni is preparing the franchise to move on from him. It is still unclear if this will be his last season but for the first time, he will play in the yellow jersey as a player.

Reacting to this former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad said Dhoni's decision was expected but not this easy, "Franky speaking, I am really shocked hearing this. Ever since the IPL has come up, we have always seen Dhoni in yellow colours and leading the side. And even if you see the last edition, he won the IPL championship. It is really surprising to me to hear that MS is not going to lead CSK," he said.

"With time, this was expected also but not so early. I thought that at the end of the season he might take a call. But you never know how Dhoni does it. He takes calls instinctively. For the outer world, it might look instantaneously but he does lot of analysis before taking a big decision and I'm sure he must have thought from every angle, and spoken to the management and passed the baton to one of the best all-rounders in the world right now" he added.

CSK on Thrusday released a statement that reads, "MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond."