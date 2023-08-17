IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants appoint MSK Prasad as strategic consultant

Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday, August 17 announced the appointment of former India wicketkeeper MSK Prasad as their strategic consultant. The former BCCI Chairman of the Selection Committee will be instrumental in providing essential guidance across a spectrum of critical domains, the franchise said in a statement.MSK Prasad will help the franchise as Head of Talent Search and talent development, LSG said. Lucknow Super Giants' latest appointment comes after the newbie franchise roped in Justin Langer as their head coach, replacing Andy Flower who went on to join Royal Challengers Bangalore in the lead-up to IPL 2024.

MSK Prasad served as India men's cricket team's chief selector and he was at the helm when India scripted the historic Test series wins in Australia in 2018-19 and 2020-21. Justin Langer was the head coach of the Australian cricket team during the said phase."Prasad brings with him a wealth of experience and a stellar track record in cricket operations, coupled with a passion that has driven him to remarkable achievements in both national and international arenas. His journey is marked by a range of accomplishments that spans from representing the Indian National Cricket Team to steering the operations of prominent cricket associations; all of which will bring valuable insights and experience to our organization," LSG said. MSK Prasad played 6 Tests and 17 ODIs for India between 1999 and 2001. He played a total of 96 first-class matches, scoring over 4000 runs.