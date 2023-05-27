Former Indian Chief Selector MSK Prasad names IPL 2023 talents who could wear Indian colours soon

New Delhi [India], May 27 : Former Chief Selector and Indian cricketer MSK Prasad revealed players who have impressed him in this season of Indian Premier League (IPL). He said that he could see players who can play for India in the T20 format in future.

Talking to ANI, the former cricketer said that he has been immensely impressed by the performance of the young talented opener Yashasvi Jaiswal who is a part of Rajasthan Royals.

"Yashasvi, Tilak and Rinku have been great. Jitesh Sharma can definitely play white-ball cricket for India. Dhruv Jurel has been a fanstastic finisher. Nehal Wadhera is also great. Shivam Dube has also done well and I can see him play T20Is in future," Prasad told ANI.

Mumbai's local boy displayed a class show in the IPL 2023, He was one of the leading runs getters in the season, scoring 625 runs in 14 matches. He had an impressive average of 48.07 and struck balls with a strike rate of 163.61. Yashasvi also bagged one century and five half-centuries in the season.

Over-night sensation Rinku Singh is also on MSK Prasad's list of players. Kolkata Knight Riders' find, Rinku came into the limelight after he hit five consecutive sixes at the beginning of the season against Gujarat Titans. He has won many close matches for his team. In 14 matches, Rinku has smashed 474 runs with a high average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 149.53. He has played an unbeaten 67* as his best knock in the season.

Prasad ranked Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Dhruv Jurel and Jitesh Sharma as some more excellent findsd in the IPL respectively. He thinks that Dhruv can emerge as a fantastic finisher in the coming future while Jitesh Sharma can be a good option for white-ball cricket. He also mentioned Shivam Dube as a potential talent.

Tilak was the find for MI in a disappointing 2022 season which saw them finish at the bottom. In 14 matches, he scored 397 runs at an average of 36.09 and a strike rate of 131.02. He scored two half-centuries in that season, with best score of 61. He carried this good form in the 2023 season as well. In 10 matches, he has scored 300 runs at an average of 42.85 and a strike rate of 158.38. He scored one fifty this season, with the best score of 84*.

Jitesh has also scored 309 runs in 14 matches at an average of 23.76 and a strike rate of over 153.

Nehal, who had not played in any T20 match for his domestic team Punjab, also played some good knocks for MI. In 13 matches, he scored 237 runs at an average of 29.62 and a strike rate of over 145. He scored two half-centuries, with the best score of 64.

In the last match of RR in the IPL 2023, Dhruv clinched a crucial win with his brilliant talent display, hitting six in the last over. He has 152 runs in this season with a strike rate of 172.73 in 11 innings. Shivam has scored 386 runs so far in the season. He has an average of 35.09 and a strike rate of 158.85 with three fifies.

In the bowling attack, Prasad liked the performance of Royal Challengers Bangalore's pacer Mohammed Siraj. The RCB bowler was one of the leading wicket-takers in the season with 19 wickets in 14 matches.

"He will definitely lead the pace attack well (in WTC final and World Cup). He has won us matches in England and Australia. He has that experience. He also has an in-form Mohammed Shami as well. But my main concern is who will support them," he added.

