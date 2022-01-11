Tom Curran ruled out of IPL 2022 with stress fracture

Tom Curran, the England pace-bowling all-rounder, has been ruled out of cricket till at least the end of June after suffering a stress fracture on his lower back, the Surrey County Cricket Club said in a statement on Tuesday. The latest development, in all likelihood rules out the all-rounder from IPL and the county season.

Curran suffered pain on his back while playing for the Sydney Sixers against Melbourne Stars at the Big Bash League and returned home, following which he underwent further scans in London which revealed the extent of his injury. "It is estimated that the 26-year-old will not return to cricket before the start of the Vitality Blast," the club said in a statement. His absence further adds to England's growing list of injured pacers, which already includes his brother Sam Curran and Jofra Archer.