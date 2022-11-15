Trent Boult dropped for India white-ball series

Ace Kiwi speedster Trent Boult has not been named in the New Zealand squad for the T20I and ODI series against India, slated to begin on Friday, November 18. The pacer has not been included as he had opted out of his central contract earlier this year, and the management felt that players who have central or domestic contracts need to be given priority now. It is important to note that Boult was a part of New Zealand's T20 World Cup squad, and the side's campaign saw their exit from semis.

Head coach Gary Stead spoke further about why Boult has not been named in the squad after the team was announced. When Trent opted out of his NZC contract in August, we indicated that priority would be given to those players with either central or domestic contracts, and that's been the case here," Stead said in an official release issued by New Zealand Cricket."We're all aware of Trent's world-class ability, but at this time - as we build towards more global events, we want to give opportunities and experiences to others," he added. New Zealand host fellow T20 World Cup semi-finalists India in three T20s starting in Wellington on Friday. The teams then play three ODI matches from Nov. 25. Fast bowlers Ben Sears and Kyle Jamieson were not considered for selection due to back injuries.New Zealand were runners-up to England at the 50-over World Cup in 2019. India host the next one in October/November in 2023.