Trent Boult Sold to MI (Mumbai Indians) for Rs 12.5 Crore at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Star New Zealand pacer Trent Boult will once again don the Mumbai Indians (MI) jersey after being signed for INR 12.50 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction on Sunday. The New Zealand pacer, who entered the auction with a base price of INR 2 crore, was one of the top picks of the day.

Boult’s signing sparked a competitive bidding war, with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Gujarat Titans (GT), and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in pursuit. MI, however, prevailed with the final bid to secure the left-arm pacer’s services.

Boult, 34, began his IPL career in 2015 with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Since then, he has played for multiple franchises, including Kolkata Knight Riders (2017), Delhi Capitals (2018–2019), and MI (2020–2021). In IPL 2020, Boult was instrumental in MI's title victory, taking 25 wickets in the season.

After a two-season stint with RR (2022–2024), where he claimed 45 wickets across three campaigns, Boult now reunites with MI, bringing experience and expertise to their bowling attack. With a decade-long IPL career and 115 wickets in 96 matches, Boult remains a proven match-winner in the shortest format of the game.

The MI management will look to Boult to lead their pace attack as they aim for another successful season.