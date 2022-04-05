Trinbago Knight Riders sign up Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran

Andre Russell will join West Indies' white-ball captain Kieron Pollard and his deputy Nicholas Pooran at Trinbago Knight Riders for CPL 2022. Sunil Narine has also been retained by the franchise, making it a star-studded pre-draft core already. Notably, this will be the first time in the history of the CPL that Russell and Pollard will be playing together for the same franchise. Russell is currently playing for the other Knight Riders franchise - Kolkata - at the IPL in India. While Guyana retained Shimron Hetmyer, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd and Chandrapaul Hemraj, they made a couple of low-profile signings in Keemo Paul and Gudakesh Motie.

Jamaica, on the other hand, retained only three players - captain Rovman Powell along with their two leading run-scorers from last season, Kennar Lewis and Shamarh Brooks. They later went on to sign Brandon King and Fabian AllenIt was Trinbago Knight Riders who made the big moves by signing Andre Russell and Nicholas Pooran after retaining Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales and Tion Webster.Reigning champions St Kitts and Nevis Patriots signed Darren Bravo from the Trinbago Knight Riders and Andre Fletcher from the Saint Lucia Kings after retaining Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Sherfane Rutherford and Dominic Drakes. Last year's Runner-up St Lucia Kings retained Roston Chase, Kesrick Williams, Jeavor Royal and Alzarri Joseph before signing Johnson Charles and Mark Deyal.Similarly, Barbados Royals have retained skipper Jason Holder along with Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh, Oshane Thomas and Nyeem Young apart from signing Obed McCoy and Devon Thomas.The 2022 season of CPL is set to begin on August 30.