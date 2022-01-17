Truly fulfilled childhood dream of playing in the Ashes, says Billings

England wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings on Monday said that he is honoured to finally play an Ashes Test and his childhood dream finally came true.

Billings had made his Test debut in the fifth and final Ashes Test which came to an end on Sunday.

"Just want to acknowledge the incredible amount of messages and support I've received over the last few days. Thank you to everyone! Truly fulfilled a childhood dream to play a Test match for England in the Ashes," tweeted Billings.

Billings managed to score 29 and 1 in the Hobart Test while also doing impressive work with the gloves in hand.

Cameron Green and Scott Boland took three wickets each in the second innings as Australia defeated England by 146 runs in the fifth Ashes Test here at the Blundstone Arena on Sunday.

With this win, Australia won the five-match Ashes 4-0. Australian skipper Pat Cummins also took three wickets in the second innings as the hosts completed a perfect bowling performance.

( With inputs from ANI )

