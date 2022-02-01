U-19 WC: Focus will be on building partnerships against Aus, says Yash Dhull

India Under-19 skipper Yash Dhull has said the team will focus on building partnership if the side loses quick wickets in the match against Australia in the U-19 World Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

In the match against Bangladesh, India bowled first and dismissed the Tigers for 111 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda before their batters chased down the modest target for the loss of five wickets.

However, during the chase, India lost quick wickets before getting over the line in the quarter-final.

"Australian bowling attack is a normal one and we focus on building partnerships as soon as we lose quick wickets. Our focus then shifts towards building partnerships so that we could score more in death overs," said Yash Dhull while replying to a query fromin the press conference.

Whenasked how important is the role of VVS Laxman for the under-19 boys, Yash Dhull said, "Laxman sir shares his experience with us which is very crucial for upcoming games and he has a very important role in our camp."

Last month, on the gameday against Ireland, the BCCI had informed that four India players tested positive for COVID-19, including skipper Yash Dhull and vice-captain SK Rasheed.

But skipper Dhull said the phase wasn't tough for the side as former batter Laxman used to call the players to know about the whereabouts.

"It wasn't difficult as VVS Laxman sir used to call us to guide us. So it wasn't tough and we were focussed towards the Bangladesh match. We will play with a positive mind and set the target according to the wicket tomorrow," Dhull said.

( With inputs from ANI )

