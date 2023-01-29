U-19 Women's World Cup final: India captain Shafali Verma wins toss, opts to bowl against England

India captain Shafali Verma won the toss and opted to bowl against England in U19 Women's T20 World Cup final clash here at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

The team led by Shafali Verma only dropped one game throughout the tournament, and they finished as the table topper in Group 1. However, England didn't lose a game throughout the group stage. India's brilliant performance against New Zealand in the first semi-final on Friday saw them seal one of the final berths.

And England triumphed in a thriller against Australia in the second semi to progress to Sunday's showpiece event.

India Women Under-19 (Unchanged Playing XI) - Shweta Sehrawat, Shafali Verma (C), Soumya Tiwari, Gongadi Trisha, Richa Ghosh (WK), Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav.

England Women U19 (Playing XI): Grace Scrivens(c), Liberty Heap, Niamh Fiona Holland, Seren Smale(w), Ryana Macdonald Gay, Charis Pavely, Alexa Stonehouse, Sophia Smale, Josie Groves, Ellie Anderson, Hannah Baker.

( With inputs from ANI )

