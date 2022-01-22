U19 WC: ICC approves Vasu Vats as replacement for Manav Parakh in Indian squad

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022 has approved Vasu Vats as a replacement for Manav Parakh in the India squad.

Vats is a temporary replacement for Parakh who has tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing a period of isolation. A COVID replacement can be temporary, in that once the player has recovered he would be eligible to return to the squad in the position of the player that replaced him.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee consists of the Chair Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Ben Leaver (ICC Senior Event Manager), Fawwaz Baksh (Tournament Director), Roland Holder (CWI Representative) Alan Wilkins, and Russel Arnold (both independent representatives).

India faces Uganda later today in their group B match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago.

( With inputs from ANI )

