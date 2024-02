Australia finished their innings on 253-7, with Harjas top-scoring with 55. Dixon (42) and Konstas (48) also shone with the bat, while Peake made a late cameo with his 46.

For India, Limbani was the best bowler with 3-38, while Tiwari also bagged two wickets. Pandey and Musheer took a wicket each.India have a huge challenge in front of them.India will have to pull off the highest successful chase if they are to retain the title.