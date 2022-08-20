UAE T20 league and CSA league hits Bangladesh Premier League hard

The Bangladesh Premier League faces a big problem in their inability to find foreign players as per their chief Nizamuddin Chowdhury. With the schedule of the BPL clashing with those of UAE’s ILT20, South Africa’s T20 League, and Australia’s Big Bash League, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will find it difficult to attract overseas T20 stars. Adding to the misery, the BCB chief has however ruled out an option of rescheduling the league.BCB earlier stated that they would hold the next edition of BPL from January 6 to February 15 while they have also slotted their time for the next two editions of the tournament. BCB has floated an Express of Interest (EOI) for potential franchise owners with the deadline ending on August 31.

Earlier, cricketers like Andre Russell opted for BPL but that looks hardly possible this time round considering the introduction of the other two leagues with UAE's ILT20 slated from January 6 to February 12.BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury told Cricbuzz on Friday that Emirates Cricket Board has already discussed with them whether the dates of BPL can be changed but he insisted it is not possible.They(ECB) have asked us whether we can shift the dates of BPL but we said that we cannot do it due to our jam-packed international schedule,'' said Nizamuddin adding that it will be a challenge to get the best of players in the present scenario.''It will be a big challenge (to get the big names) but at the same time you have to understand that some of our cricketers are not available in their leagues so it will not be a challenge only for us but for others as well,'' he said.''The franchise owners will be in a better position since it is for three years and usually they want everything to be organized and so this time round we are hoping that it will be quite good since we are giving the teams a longer period,'' he said adding that he feels that the franchise will probably sign a player for three editions to make sure that they are available in the long term as well.