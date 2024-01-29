SYL vs CCH: Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates, and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Premier League 2024, Match 13

The 13th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 is scheduled between Sylhet Strikers (SYL) and Chattogram Challengers (CCH) at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on January 29.

Team Standings: Sylhet Strikers currently find themselves at the bottom of the table, having faced defeats in all their games. In contrast, Chattogram Challengers have secured the second position with three wins out of four matches.

Recent Performances: In their previous encounter against Comilla Victorians, Sylhet Strikers won the toss and opted to field. Despite an early breakthrough, Victorians managed a competitive total of 130 runs. Strikers, however, struggled in their batting innings, with only Zakir Hasan showing resilience. As expected, they were bowled out for 78 runs, resulting in a 52-run defeat.

Chattogram Challengers faced Fortune Barishal in their last match, where Barishal won the toss and chose to field. Challengers, despite losing a wicket early on, showcased aggression. Avishka Fernando played a pivotal role, steering the team to a formidable total of 193 runs. Barishal made an impressive start but fell short, losing by just 10 runs.

Squads:Sylhet Strikers:

Nazmul Hossain Shanto

M Mithun (wk)

SR Patel

Zakir Hasan

Yasir Ali

Ben Cutting

M Mortaza (C)

RP Burl

Tanzim Hasan Sakib

R Ngarava

Rejaur Rahman Raza

Bench:

Ariful Haque

H Tector

Jawad Royen

MADI Hemantha

Nazmul Islam

Nayeem Hasan

GLS Scrimshaw

Shafiqul Islam

Salman Hossain

Benny Howell

Shamsur Rahman

Shannon Gabriel

Chattogram Challengers:

Josh Brown

A Fernando

Imran Uzzaman (wk)

Shahadat Hossain

Najibullah Zadran

Curtis Campher

Shuvagata Hom (C)

Nihaduzzaman

Shohidul Islam

Al-Amin Hossain

Bilal Khan

Bench:

Mohammad Haris

Stevie Eskinazi

Shykat Ali

Ziaur Rahman

M Hasnain

Salauddin Sakil

K Mendis

Abdullah Shafique

Tanzid Hasan

Waseem Muhammad

PD Salt

Husna Habib Mehedi

Romario Shepherd

Injury and Availability News: Josh Brown is set to join Chattogram Challengers, potentially bolstering their squad.

Pitch Report: The track at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is more favorable to batsmen, with good seam and swing movement off the deck. While pacers are expected to perform well, the game may be dominated by the batsmen. Teams winning the toss usually prefer to chase, with an average first innings score of 140.

Pitch Statistics: