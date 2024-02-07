Bangladesh Premier League 2024, DD vs SYL: Probable Playing XI, Top Performers, Weather & Pitch Report For Match 24

In the 24th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024, Durdanto Dhaka (DD) is set to take on Sylhet Strikers (SYL) on Wednesday, February 7th, at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The match carries significant weight for both teams as they currently find themselves at the bottom of the points table.

Recent Performances: Dhaka, having secured just one win out of six matches, currently occupies the bottom spot in the points table. Similarly, Sylhet has managed only one victory out of seven games and finds themselves in second-last position.

Last Matches:

Dhaka opted to bowl first against Rangpur Riders in their previous encounter, restricting them to 175 runs. However, they faltered in their chase, being bundled out for 115 runs.

Sylhet, in their last match against Rangpur Riders, also chose to bowl after winning the toss. Despite a strong bowling performance, they could only manage 85 runs in reply.

Weather Report: The weather forecast for the Shere Bangla National Stadium indicates haze, with a temperature of 24.0°C and humidity at 46%.

Team Form (Last 5 Matches):

Durdanto Dhaka: L L L L L

Sylhet Strikers: L W L L L

Top Performers:

Most Runs: Zakir Hasan (SYL) - 193 Runs in 7 Matches Naim Sheikh (DD) - 156 Runs in 6 Matches

Best Strike Rate: Chaturanga de Silva (DD) - 188.89 Taskin Ahmed (DD) - 174.29

Most Wickets: Shoriful Islam (DD) - 10 Wickets in 6 Matches Richard Ngarava (SYL) - 10 Wickets in 6 Matches

Best Economy Rate: Sabbir Hossain (DD) - 5.00 Samit Patel (SYL) - 5.05



Probable Playing XI:

Durdanto Dhaka: Saim Ayub, N Sheikh, AI Ross, Sabbir Hossain, PC de Silva, Gulbadin Naib, Irfan Sukkur (wk), M Hossain (C), Arafat Sunny, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Sylhet Strikers: Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shamsur Rahman, H Tector, SR Patel, Zakir Hasan, M Mithun (C), RP Burl, Ariful Haque, Rejaur Rahman Raza, Nayeem Hasan, R Ngarava



Pitch Report: The surface at the Shere Bangla National Stadium is expected to favor both batsmen and bowlers, providing a balanced contest. The average first innings total in the last 10 T20 matches has been 150 runs, with a slight preference for teams chasing. The pitch is likely to assist both pace and spin bowlers, with an average score of 150 runs.