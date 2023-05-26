Uncapped Aussie wicket-keeper Jimmy Peirson earns Ashes call-up

New Delhi [India], May 26 : Australia have added a wicket-keeping prospect to their Ashes squad to replace Josh Inglis for some part of the tour as a backup.

Queensland's Jimmy Peirson gets one step closer to donning a Baggy Green as Australia named him in the Ashes squad as a cover for the backup wicket-keeper Josh Inglis.

Inglis is set to leave after the first Ashes Test in Edgbaston for the birth of his first child. In his absence, Peirson will join the squad ahead of the second Test at Lord's till Inglis rejoins the side later in the series.

Although Alex Carey remains Australia's first-choice 'keeper for the Ashes, Peirson could potentially be in line to make his debut should any opportunity arises.

Peirson has featured in 65 First-class matches so far, having made over 3000 runs at 34.75 including six centuries. Notably, his performance with the bat has witnessed a remarkable rise in the last 30 games since the beginning of the 2020-21 summer, averaging 42.56 with all of his centuries coming during this period.

He even made an unbeaten 128 for Australia A in Sri Lanka last year, in a fourth-innings run-chase of 370 in Hambantota.

Australia will first face India in the all-important ICC World Test Championship Final from June 7 to June 11, followed by the Ashes showdown against England which starts from June 16.

