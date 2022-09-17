United Arab Emirates announces squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Emirates Cricket Board on Saturday announced the team that will compete in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Australia 2022.

Commencing Sunday, October 16 through to November 13, 2022, the 15-player World Cup team brings together a dynamic group of experienced and youth.

Dr Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket said in a statement by the board- "Qualifying to play against top national teams of the world at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup marks a milestone with UAE Cricket's growing strengths in the T20 format. We extend our deep appreciation to all who have invested their time and efforts as we arrive at this unique moment in Emirates Cricket's history. We wish our team the very best as they continue to make their mark on international cricket at the ICC T20 World Cup."

While a number of players have been rested for this tour, Robin Singh, Director of Cricket and National Teams' Head Coach, is buoyed by the inclusion of a number of the country's young talent that have proven their worth to wear the country's flag.

"This team has a solid representation of experience and youth. It must be emphasized that UAE Cricket's youth have continued to show their worth at various successful ICC and Asian Cricket (age-group) campaigns, and, it is their time to showcase these proven talents to the cricketing world alongside those (selected) experienced players," he said.

"To represent your country is of great pride and our (coaching) team has complete belief in the maturity and skills of this group of players, and we expect them to surprise a few teams with their performances," he added.

In continuing their preparations and before leaving the UAE, early October, the UAE will play Bangladesh Cricket in a 2-match T20I series, at Dubai Sports City's Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 25 and Tuesday, September 27.

UAE's previous T20 World Cup appearance was back in 2014, when the event was held in Bangladesh. The team was eliminated from the group stages itself, losing all of its three matches.

UAE's ICC T20 World Cup Squad: C P Rizwaan (Captain), Vriitya Aravind (Vice Captain), Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameed, Aryan Lakra, Zawar Farid, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Sabir Ali, Alishan Sharafu, and Aayan Khan.

Reserves: Sultan Ahmed, Fahad Nawaz, Vishnu Sukumaran, Adithya Shetty, Sanchit Sharma.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor