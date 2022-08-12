Urvashi Rautela has responded to cricketer Rishabh Pant's jibe at her and called him ‘chotu bhaiya’. After she claimed that a certain ‘RP’ waited hours for her in a hotel lobby, Rishabh said that people lie in interview for the sake of popularity. Though he did not name anyone, internet users speculate it is about Urvashi.

In a clear response to Rishabh Pant's Instagram post, Urvashi wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Chotu bhaiyaa (young brother) should play bat ball ot…main koyi munni nahi hoon badnaam hone (I am no naive girl to be defamed) with young kiddo darling tere liye #RAKSHABANDHAN mubarak ho." She also added hastags - RP CHOTU BHAIYYA (young brother) Cougar Hunter and Don't take advantage of a silent girl.

Earlier, Rishabh had posted a note on Instagram Stories, which many felt was a message for Urvashi. The cricketer, however, did not name the actor. “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them,” read the note. He then added hashtags--Mera Picha Chhoro Behen (leave me alone sister) and Jhuth Ki Bhi Limit Hoti Hai (There's a limit to lies too). Rishabh deleted the post later.