USA stripped as co-host of 2024 T20 World Cup? Here's the truth

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 was to be co-hosted by USA Cricket and Cricket West Indies. However, A report emerged claiming that the International Cricket Council has stripped USA Cricket of its position as a co-host for the upcoming mega event. This, it was claimed, was due to lack of clarity over administrative positions in the American cricket governing body. The report also claimed that Cricket West Indies were chosen as the sole hosts for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. It was also said that CWI has the permission to organize matches in other nations, including the USA, if they wished to.

However, a meeting of the ICC Chief Executive's Committee (CEC) took place on Saturday and a formal clarification regarding the matter was issued. A member of the CEC confirmed to Cricbuzz website that USA Cricket will remain a co-host, with the announcement set to be made on Monday. There was further clarification from the CEC that by virtue of being the co-host, the United States national team will auto-qualify for the tournament and it will be one of the 20 teams that will compete in it. There will be four groups in a 55-match tournament to be played over 25 days starting in June next year.


