Usman Khawaja signs four year deal with Brisbane Heat

Usman Khawaja has signed a four-year contract with Brisbane Heat, it was annoucned on Wednesday, June 29. Khawaja, the highest run-scorer for Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League had left the team for family reasons."I always thought I would finish off as a Thunder player, but it is funny how things change,'' he was quoted as saying by Brisbane Heat. Khawaja, who is based out of Queensland, will have a homecoming of sorts with this move.

"I've said it for a long time, that Brisbane is home, Queensland is home, and to be here, captain of Queensland, and now joining the Heat - it is really exciting," said Khawaja."I know I will be playing in front of my family, and a home crowd, when I am at the Gabba or Metricon Stadium with the Heat. I love the Thunder and the Thunder Nation, but at the same time, this is a change that comes at the right time."It wasn't an easy decision, it was a very tough one, but the timing just feels right. I like to say I used to be an honorary Queensland and now I am on. The Aussie opener will also captain the side when he is available but he is set to miss the first part of the upcoming BBL season while on Test duty for Australia. He is set to be available following the completion of the Sydney Test against South Africa on January 8 with the BBL season likely to run until the end of that month. Jimmy Peirson, who captained Heat last season, will lead Heat when Khawaja is unavailable.