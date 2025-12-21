Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ali Raza Involved in Heated Exchange After Dismissal in India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Match: The U19 Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan saw tempers flare as India’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Pakistan bowler Ali Raza were involved in a tense on-field confrontation at the ICC Academy Ground on Sunday. In the fifth over of India’s chase, Raza bowled a short delivery angled across Suryavanshi. The 14-year-old attempted to play the rising ball but edged it to Hamza Zahoor, who took a high catch. Suryavanshi scored 26 runs off 10 balls, including one four and three sixes, before departing.

Raza celebrated the dismissal aggressively, moving close to Suryavanshi, who appeared frustrated and gestured toward his feet while glaring at the bowler as he walked back to the pavilion.

India struggled in their high-pressure chase of 348, slipping to 49 for three after Suryavanshi’s dismissal.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Sameer Minhas starred with 172 off 113 balls, helping his side reach 347 for eight. Minhas hit 17 boundaries and nine sixes, bringing up his century off 71 balls with a four off Deepesh Devendran. This was his second hundred in the tournament, following an unbeaten 177 against Malaysia in the opening group match.

Minhas, the younger brother of Pakistan T20 player Arafat Minhas, dominated the innings and put India’s bowlers under pressure from the start.